'Bridgerton' S04 teaser: Benedict-Sophie's romantic saga arrives on January 29

By Isha Sharma 05:30 pm Oct 13, 202505:30 pm

What's the story

The popular Netflix series Bridgerton will return for its fourth season on January 29, 2026, the streamer announced through a new teaser. The new season will focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The first four episodes will be released on January 29, followed by the remaining four on February 26.