'Bridgerton' S04 teaser: Benedict-Sophie's romantic saga arrives on January 29
What's the story
The popular Netflix series Bridgerton will return for its fourth season on January 29, 2026, the streamer announced through a new teaser. The new season will focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The first four episodes will be released on January 29, followed by the remaining four on February 26.
Twitter Post
Here's the teaser
The social season has begun again. What scandalous secrets await us this time?— Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2025
Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 arrives January 29 🐝 Part 2 February 26 pic.twitter.com/VpeT9ZOlLl
New faces
Meet the cast of 'Bridgerton' S04
The fourth season will also feature Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, and Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling. Other regulars include Daniel Francis (Lord Marcus Anderson), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), and Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich).
Series recap
About the 'Bridgerton' series
Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's romance novels about the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family. The show has already been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, which will continue to adapt Quinn's books. The remaining siblings whose stories are yet to be told include Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).