How making 'Border 2' helped Anurag Singh understand soldiers
What's the story
Director Anurag Singh recently opened up about his interactions with Indian Army personnel while making Border 2. He said these conversations helped him understand how soldiers perceive duty and the human aspect of war. He told Bollywood Hungama, "At the same time, they understand that the person across from them is also a soldier fighting for his own country, just like they are." "Army personnel tend to look at it a little differently."
Professionalism
'They are extremely professional, well trained': Singh
Singh also highlighted the professionalism and discipline of soldiers. He said, "Soldiers carry a certain discipline and a certain way of fighting. It is clinical, but it is not inhuman." "They are extremely professional, well trained, and focused on getting the job done." "If that means killing the enemy in combat, so be it. But if you can get someone to surrender, there is no need to kill them."
Historical context
'There were around 90,000 to 93,000 Pakistani soldiers...'
Singh also referred to the treatment of prisoners of war in history. He mentioned, "There were around 90,000 to 93,000 Pakistani soldiers who became prisoners of war." "They weren't killed; they were treated as prisoners of war, and the Indian Army ensured that they were treated as such." Meanwhile, Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. It starred Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.