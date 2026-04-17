How making 'Border 2' helped Anurag Singh understand soldiers

Professionalism

'They are extremely professional, well trained': Singh

Singh also highlighted the professionalism and discipline of soldiers. He said, "Soldiers carry a certain discipline and a certain way of fighting. It is clinical, but it is not inhuman." "They are extremely professional, well trained, and focused on getting the job done." "If that means killing the enemy in combat, so be it. But if you can get someone to surrender, there is no need to kill them."