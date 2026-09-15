'She's a natural': 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' director lauds Mamitha Baiju
What's the story
The Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as a major box office success since its release on August 21. The film has reportedly grossed over ₹305 crore globally, surpassing the previous record held by Lokah: Chapter 1. In a recent interview with NDTV, director Girish AD praised Baiju's performance and expressed pride in her success.
Director's praise
Girish's take on Baiju's performance
When asked about Baiju's performance, Girish said, "Mamitha is a natural. I worked with her in Super Sharanya and, at that time itself, I had told her I wanted to make this film with her."
He added that he was not worried about the simultaneous release of two films featuring Baiju in similar roles, Vishwanath and Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
"Though we were a little concerned initially, Vishwanath and Sons is completely different from our film."
Film comparison
Similarities between Baiju's roles in 2 films
In Vishwanath and Sons, Baiju plays a character named Maddy who falls in love with a middle-aged man named Sanjay.
Similarly, in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, she plays Ashley, who is in love with Pauly's 35-year-old character.
Girish noted, "Suriya's film is a Tamil film, and ours is Malayalam, and the stories are very different. My film is a romantic comedy."
The film is expected to release on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.