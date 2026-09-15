'She's a natural': 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' director lauds Mamitha Baiju

When asked about Baiju's performance, Girish said, "Mamitha is a natural. I worked with her in Super Sharanya and, at that time itself, I had told her I wanted to make this film with her."

He added that he was not worried about the simultaneous release of two films featuring Baiju in similar roles, Vishwanath and Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

"Though we were a little concerned initially, Vishwanath and Sons is completely different from our film."