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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'She's a natural': 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' director lauds Mamitha Baiju
'She's a natural': 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' director lauds Mamitha Baiju
'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' is a box office hit

'She's a natural': 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' director lauds Mamitha Baiju

By Isha Sharma
Sep 15, 2026
02:58 pm
What's the story

The Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, has emerged as a major box office success since its release on August 21. The film has reportedly grossed over ₹305 crore globally, surpassing the previous record held by Lokah: Chapter 1. In a recent interview with NDTV, director Girish AD praised Baiju's performance and expressed pride in her success.

Director's praise

Girish's take on Baiju's performance

When asked about Baiju's performance, Girish said, "Mamitha is a natural. I worked with her in Super Sharanya and, at that time itself, I had told her I wanted to make this film with her."

He added that he was not worried about the simultaneous release of two films featuring Baiju in similar roles, Vishwanath and Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

"Though we were a little concerned initially, Vishwanath and Sons is completely different from our film."

Film comparison

Similarities between Baiju's roles in 2 films

In Vishwanath and Sons, Baiju plays a character named Maddy who falls in love with a middle-aged man named Sanjay.

Similarly, in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, she plays Ashley, who is in love with Pauly's 35-year-old character.

Girish noted, "Suriya's film is a Tamil film, and ours is Malayalam, and the stories are very different. My film is a romantic comedy."

The film is expected to release on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.

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