Akshaye Khanna was 'unprofessional' during 'Section 375' shoot?
What's the story
The recent controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3 has taken another turn with Section 375's previous writer-director Manish Gupta accusing the actor of "playing politics" to get him removed as director. Gupta, who wrote the 2019 film, alleged that Khanna's behavior was "unprofessional" and that he had orchestrated his ouster from the project. The film credits Ajay Bahl as the director.
Allegations
Gupta's accusations against Khanna
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Gupta said, "(Khanna) wanted to fully control the film and wanted everything done his way." "But I am not the sort of director who gives in to the whims of any actor. I stood up to Akshaye's unreasonable behavior." "Since it was hurting Akshaye's ego to take orders from an authoritarian director like me, he started pestering producer Kumar Mangat Pathak to remove me as the director."
Director's ouster
Gupta's removal as director and legal action
Gupta further alleged that instead of disciplining Khanna, producer Mangat made him a scapegoat and removed him as the director. He also accused Mangat of seizing his fully written, bound script and hard drive containing three years of pre-production work. "I warned Akshaye that I would drag him to court, and I sent two legal notices to producer Kumar Mangat," he said.
Actor's success
Gupta's perspective on Khanna's recent success
Despite the controversy, Gupta acknowledged Khanna's acting prowess. He said, "Akshaye is no doubt a brilliant actor. I am only pointing out his lack of ethics." "Akshaye's comeback film after a decade of anonymity was my film Section 375 but this is how he repaid me for giving him such a beautiful script." "Anyway, Section 375 credits carry my name as the solo writer of the 'story, screenplay and dialogues.' So, the world knows that the film was...my vision."
Ongoing issues
Khanna's legal troubles in 'Drishyam 3' continue
Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 producer Pathak recently served a legal notice to Khanna. Pathak alleged the actor walked out of the third and final Drishyam film after accepting a signing amount and committing to specific dates. Despite these controversies, Khanna is currently enjoying success with his role as Rehman Dakait in the global blockbuster Dhurandhar.