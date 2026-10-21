Ishaan Khatter's 'The Royals' gets another new director

A source told Variety India, "Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team's."

"Mitakshara and the team of 'The Royals' have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series 'Delhi Crime.'"

Kumar of Heeramandi fame joined the project after Reen left owing to an altercation with producer Rangita Nandy.

Director Nitya Mehra was said to be co-directing.