Ishaan Khatter's 'The Royals' gets another new director
What's the story
The Netflix series The Royals has witnessed yet another directorial change. After Jasmeet K Reen was removed from the project just three days into filming in Jaisalmer last month, Mitakshara Kumar took over. However, she has now been replaced by Tanuj Chopra due to creative differences with the team. The series will see Ishaan Khatter reprising his prince character Aviraaj Singh from the first season.
Director change
This is why Netflix series has seen multiple directors
A source told Variety India, "Mitakshara has also been relieved of her duties. Her vision was incompatible with the team's."
"Mitakshara and the team of 'The Royals' have parted amicably. She has been replaced by Tanuj Chopra, the US-based Indian director who directed Season 2 and 3 of the Netflix series 'Delhi Crime.'"
Kumar of Heeramandi fame joined the project after Reen left owing to an altercation with producer Rangita Nandy.
Director Nitya Mehra was said to be co-directing.
Production update
'The Royals's team relieved as shoot resumes
The source added, "After Kumar failed to work out, it was Netflix that suggested Tanuj's name. And he taken over the reins of 'The Royals 2' seamlessly."
The production has now shifted from Jaipur to Mumbai, and hopefully, things will roll out smoothly.
Season 1 lead Bhumi Pednekkar is not returning.