Ishaan Khatter's 'Royals 2' gets new directors after on-set trouble

Following Reen's departure, the production of The Royals 2 has been moved to Jaipur. Kumar is currently overseeing the reshoots, while Mehra will join her soon.

A source said, "The unit's focus now is to complete its daily schedule. The team is effectively starting afresh and has to make up for the time lost while keeping the budgets in check."

Last month, reports about Reen's exit emerged. Apparently, she walked out mid-shoot due to an altercation with producer Rangita Nandy.