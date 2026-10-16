Ishaan Khatter's 'Royals 2' gets new directors after on-set trouble
What's the story
The production of The Royals 2 has taken a new turn with director Mitakshara Kumar (Heeramandi) stepping in after Jasmeet K Reen's exit. Nitya Mehra (Hunkkaar) is set to join soon. The duo will be reshooting the scenes filmed by Reen, who left the project after just five days of shooting. A source told Mid-Day that the team is now focused on completing their daily schedule while working on a revised version of the script.
Location change
Production moved to Jaipur as shoot resumes
Following Reen's departure, the production of The Royals 2 has been moved to Jaipur. Kumar is currently overseeing the reshoots, while Mehra will join her soon.
A source said, "The unit's focus now is to complete its daily schedule. The team is effectively starting afresh and has to make up for the time lost while keeping the budgets in check."
Last month, reports about Reen's exit emerged. Apparently, she walked out mid-shoot due to an altercation with producer Rangita Nandy.
Cast changes
Cast changes also impact 'The Royals 2'
In addition to the directorial changes, The Royals 2 has also seen some cast adjustments. Bhumi Pednekar will not be reprising her role in the Netflix series, leaving Ishaan Khatter as the lead actor.
Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty has been roped in as the co-lead with Gurfateh Pirzada, hinting at a love triangle situation.