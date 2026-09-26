Major tiff leads to halting of 'The Royals 2' shoot?
What's the story
The second season of Netflix's The Royals is reportedly facing a major setback. Director Jasmeet K Reen, who replaced Nupur Asthana from the first season, has allegedly walked out of the project mid-shoot due to an altercation with producer Rangita Nandy. This incident may force Nitya Mehra, who was co-directing alongside Reen, to take over the entire season.
Details
Alleged incident details and its aftermath
According to Bollywood Hungama, the alleged altercation involved Nandy speaking to Reen over a loudspeaker, which was audible to crew members.
A source described this incident as "humiliating," stating, "No director worth their salt will tolerate such behavior from anyone."
Following this incident, the Jaisalmer shoot was reportedly stalled, with several cast and crew members returning to Mumbai.
Future plans
Uncertainty looms over Reen's return to set
Currently, it remains unclear if Reen will return to The Royals S02 set. The next schedule is expected to start soon in Udaipur, and it remains uncertain if Mehra will direct the season alone.
A crew member expressed hope for Reen's return, stating, "The entire crew is hoping she also comes back and continues the show."
Cast information
Cast of 'The Royals' Season 2
The first season of The Royals starred Bhumi Pednekkar opposite Ishaan Khatter.
He will reprise his role as Maharaj Aviraaj in Season 2, which will also feature a new female lead, reportedly played by Sini Shetty. Gurfateh Pirzada is another addition to the second season's cast.
Pednekkar is not returning.