Is Netflix's 'The Royals 2' setting up a love triangle?
What's the story
The second season of the popular Netflix series The Royals started shooting in Udaipur this week. Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty has been roped in as the co-lead opposite Ishaan Khatter. Shetty replaces Bhumi Pednekkar, who starred in the first season. It was also reported that The Revolutionaries star Gurfateh Pirzada had been cast in a lead role, too. Now, a new report suggests we might see a love triangle unfold.
Casting details
Shetty rejected multiple big film offers for this series
As per Pinkvilla, Shetty was selected for the lead role after beating out other actors like Radhikka Madan, Alaya F, and Nitanshi Goel.
The actor also allegedly rejected film offers from Sajid Nadiadwala, Balaji Telefilms, and Excel Productions before signing on with Dharma Productions and later The Royals.
Plot twist
Season 1's plot and lead actors
In the upcoming season, Shetty will be seen opposite Khatter and Pirzada in a love triangle.
The first season of The Royals followed Prince Aviraaj Singh (Khatter), whose life is turned upside down when his father dies and leaves the royal family in massive debt. To save his ancestral palace, he partners with Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Pednekkar), an independent tech and hospitality entrepreneur.