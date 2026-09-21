Gurfateh Pirzada joins cast of 'The Royals' S02

The source added, "Gurfateh Pirzada has been added to the cast of 'The Royals's Season 2. He has been preparing for the role and started shooting for it yesterday (September 20)."

"The details about his character and role are still under wraps. His addition comes as the series gears up for its second season, with the makers bringing in new faces as the story continues."

What'sOnNetflix suggests makers have roped in Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty as the female lead.