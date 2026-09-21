Gurfateh Pirzada joins cast of 'The Royals' S02
What's the story
Actor Gurfateh Pirzada has joined the cast of The Royals for its second season. A source told Variety India that he has already begun shooting for the show. However, details about his character are still under wraps. This news comes three months after Bhumi Pednekkar's reported exit from the series.
Role mystery
Sini Shetty replacing Pednekkar
The source added, "Gurfateh Pirzada has been added to the cast of 'The Royals's Season 2. He has been preparing for the role and started shooting for it yesterday (September 20)."
"The details about his character and role are still under wraps. His addition comes as the series gears up for its second season, with the makers bringing in new faces as the story continues."
What'sOnNetflix suggests makers have roped in Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty as the female lead.
Show history
What happened in 'The Royals' S01?
In the first season of The Royals, Ishaan Khatter's Prince Aviraaj joined forces with a self-made and confident hospitality entrepreneur, Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Pednekkar), to turn their ancestral palace in Morpur into a luxurious resort.
Khatter recently announced the start of the production schedule with an Instagram post.
As the second season is currently being filmed, it remains to be seen how Pirzada's character will fit into this evolving narrative.