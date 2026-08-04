Where is Vikrant Massey's Musafir Cafe located in real life?
What's the story
If you've been captivated by the picturesque Musafir Cafe in Vikrant Massey's Netflix series of the same name, you're not alone. Many viewers have wondered if the cafe is a real place. The answer is yes, but with a twist. Although the cafe was created for the show, it was filmed at Jharipani Castle, a heritage property in Mussoorie's serene Jharipani neighborhood.
Filming site
The cast and crew stayed on site
The series, which shifts between Bhopal and Mussoorie, filmed its most iconic hill scenes at Jharipani Castle.
The production team transformed the boutique stay into a working Netflix set for several days in November 2025.
The cast and crew stayed on-site, shooting scenes in gardens, terraces, mountain-view rooms, and the specially decorated cafe area.
Property details
About Jharipani Castle
Located about 7km from Mussoorie's Mall Road, Jharipani Castle is a boutique stay with rustic log huts, suites with private jacuzzis overlooking the mountains, cliff-facing deluxe rooms, and a heritage-themed restaurant and bar.
The property also has valley-view terraces, bonfire evenings, garden gazebos illuminated with fairy lights, and views of the famous Doon Valley Winter Line during winters.
Location choice
Why was the property chosen for filming?
The filmmakers chose Jharipani Castle for its diverse shooting backdrops, which included wooden cabins, gardens, gazebos, terraces, colonial-style architecture, and unobstructed views of the Himalayan foothills.
The property's accommodation, dining, and production facilities also made it a convenient choice for filming.
Several rooms in the property were featured in the series.
Accessibility
How to reach Jharipani Castle and nearby attractions
Jharipani Castle is about 50km from Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun (around a 90-minute drive). Dehradun Railway Station is approximately 25km away.
The property lies on the Dehradun-Mussoorie route via Barlowganj and offers direct road access with private parking.
Nearby attractions include Jharipani Falls, Bhata Falls, Gun Hill, Mall Road, Landour, and Kempty Falls, all within easy driving distance from the property.
Accommodation
How can you stay there?
Unlike many film locations that exist only for the cameras, Jharipani Castle is a fully functioning boutique hotel.
With only a limited number of rooms, the property recommends booking in advance, especially on weekends.
A stay at Jharipani Castle caters to a range of budgets, from standard heritage rooms to premium mountain-view suites.
Rates vary depending on the season and room type, so it's worth checking the latest prices before booking.