'Portal of Force': Disha Patani calls Hollywood debut 'thrilling, terrifying'

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is making her Hollywood debut with The Portal of Force, the first installment in the Statiguards vs Holiguards franchise. The recently released trailer places Patani at the heart of a fantasy-action story involving two rival supernatural factions. In an interview with Variety India, she opened up about her experience working on this international project.

Character details Patani's character Jessica is caught between 2 worlds In The Portal of Force, Patani plays Jessica, a character caught between two worlds as the daughter of rival leaders from opposing factions. The trailer hints at her immense responsibility as she is urged to "control the power" and "channel the mana." As the story unfolds, Jessica seems to go through a supernatural transformation while navigating a war between the two groups.

International collaboration 'I've waited with bated breath...' The film marks Patani's first project with an international ensemble cast featuring Kevin Spacey, who also directs the film, alongside Dolph Lundgren and Tyrese Gibson. Speaking about her experience, she said, "I've waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project." "Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying but the scope to explore the craft was massive."

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