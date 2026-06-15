Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani engaged to boyfriend Myles; see photos

Career highlights

Mithun's career spans over 5 decades

Mithun, who is known for his roles in films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, has had a career spanning over five decades. He has reportedly acted in 350 films and is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. His latest release is The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film deals with the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots and their aftermath.