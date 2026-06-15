Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani engaged to boyfriend Myles; see photos
What's the story
Dishani Chakraborty, the daughter of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, has announced her engagement to Myles Mantzaris. Chakraborty shared a series of photos from the proposal on social media, with one image showing Mantzaris down on one knee. Another photo featured her flaunting her engagement ring while a third captured the couple sharing a kiss.
Relationship timeline
Chakraborty and Mantzaris have been together for some time
Chakraborty, who is the adopted daughter of Mithun and his wife Yogeeta Bali, has been in a relationship with Mantzaris for some time now. According to his Instagram bio, Mantzaris is a steadicam operator and a colorist. While Chakraborty has kept her personal life deeply private, she often shares glimpses of her life on social media.
Career highlights
Mithun's career spans over 5 decades
Mithun, who is known for his roles in films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, has had a career spanning over five decades. He has reportedly acted in 350 films and is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. His latest release is The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The film deals with the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots and their aftermath.