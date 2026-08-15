Disney announces 'Zootopia 3' after blockbuster success of 'Zootopia 2'

The news of Zootopia 3 was announced at Disney's D23 fan event, where Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan confirmed that "the bunny and the snake will be back."

To recall, in Zootopia 2, Nick joins the police force as Judy's partner, and together they solve a mystery about the missing reptile population in Zootopia.

The sequel's cast included Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and Quinta Brunson, among others.