Disney announces 'Zootopia 3' after blockbuster success of 'Zootopia 2'
What's the story
Disney has announced the development of Zootopia 3, following the success of Zootopia 2. The sequel to the original 2016 film, which featured rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and con artist fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), became Disney's highest-grossing animated movie with a global box office of $1.8 billion. The first movie, also a hit, led to a spinoff TV series called Zootopia+ on Disney+.
Sequel details
Cast of 'Zootopia 2'
The news of Zootopia 3 was announced at Disney's D23 fan event, where Goodwin and Ke Huy Quan confirmed that "the bunny and the snake will be back."
To recall, in Zootopia 2, Nick joins the police force as Judy's partner, and together they solve a mystery about the missing reptile population in Zootopia.
The sequel's cast included Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, and Quinta Brunson, among others.
Sequel success
How well did 'Zootopia 2' do?
Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Zootopia 2 made history with its opening weekend box office performance.
It became the fourth-biggest global opening ever at that time and the biggest global opening ever for an animated film.
The film was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.