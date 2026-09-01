DK returns with gangster fantasy dark comedy starring Menen
Entertainment
filmmaker DK, who is known for Yaamirukka Bayamey, is back with a new dark comedy set in the world of gangsters with an element of fantasy.
This time, Nithya Menen takes the lead as a character known for her wild reactions.
DK describes the vibe as "Imagine the world of Lokesh Kanagaraj films, but with characters whose decisions turn the moments funny."
Menen considers starting production house
After hearing DK's two-hour narration, Menen was so hooked that she had been thinking of setting up her own production house and felt this film would be the right launchpad for it.
DK admits he was pleasantly surprised by her involvement: "That was a pleasant surprise for me,"
filmmaker Vikram Kumar joins as creative producer, and producer Rajkumar is also on board.