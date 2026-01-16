Mrunal-Siddhant's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' teaser to drop soon

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, "Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will unveil the teaser of their upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein on January 19." "The teaser will serve as a perfect Valentine's Day-season treat for audiences. It will also have a pleasant surprise for viewers." However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Release date

'Do Deewane Seher Mein' to release in 2026

The film, touted as a modern love story with a vintage touch, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 20, 2026. The music of the film will be a fusion of modern beats and tunes that pay homage to the golden era of romantic films. The title of the film appears to be inspired by the song Do Deewane Seher Mein from the 1977 movie Gharaonda, featuring Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab.