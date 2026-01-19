'Do Deewane Seher Mein' teaser: Witness Siddhant-Mrunal's 'imperfect' love story
What's the story
The teaser for the upcoming romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein was released on Monday, offering a glimpse into the film. Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the story revolves around imperfect characters navigating the complexities of love. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga.
Teaser highlights
Teaser sets romantic tone with iconic song
The teaser opens with a romantic ambiance, introducing characters who are still discovering themselves. Chaturvedi and Thakur's characters are instantly attracted to each other, but we are led to believe that this attraction won't be enough. The film's narrative is aimed at those who enjoy modern love stories rooted in reality and emotion. A key highlight of the teaser is the use of the classic song Do Deewane Seher Mein as its musical backdrop.
Film's journey
'Do Deewane Seher Mein' explores the theme of almost-love
The lead characters, Sasank and Rosni, explore the theme of almost-love as their story unfolds through self-discovery and connection. Makers have said: "Kyunki har 'isq' perfect nahi hota, par kaafi hota hai. Witness iss seher ki ek imperfectly perfect love story." The film's visuals capture scenes set against ice-capped mountains and Mumbai's sea-link. Do Deewane Seher Mein will be released in theaters on February 20, 2026.