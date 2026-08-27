Dolly Parton's secret song won't be heard until 2046!
What's the story
The late country music legend Dolly Parton might have left for her heavenly abode at the age of 80. But she has left behind a final musical surprise. An unreleased song, recorded in 2015, titled My Place in History is stored inside a locked wooden box at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton had intended for this song to be heard on her 100th birthday in 2046.
Song details
How the song was stored
Parton recorded My Place in History on a CD and placed it inside the chestnut wooden box at DreamMore Resort.
A CD player was also included so that the recording could be played decades later.
The box, known as the Dream Box, is displayed behind glass in the lower-level lobby of the resort.
Release date
Unveiling on her 100th birth anniversary
Parton had planned for My Place in History to be unveiled on her 100th birthday, January 19, 2046.
This means the recording will remain sealed for nearly two decades after Parton's death.
In her 2020 book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, she joked about whether she would live long enough to hear the recording herself while acknowledging that technology could change significantly before the box was opened.
Legacy
Preserving legacy and ensuring future access
Parton's decision to record My Place in History was a way of preserving her legacy while allowing future generations to discover her work.
The song's contents remain unknown until the box is opened in 2046.
Meanwhile, the country legend is famous for tracks like Jolene, I Will Always Love You, and 9 to 5.