'A broken heart...': Dolly Parton struggled after her husband's death
What's the story
Country music legend Dolly Parton (80) had been struggling following the death of her husband, Carl Dean. The singer's close friend, Nikki Lund, revealed to Page Six that Parton had experienced "a lot of loss in a short amount of time" after Dean's passing in March 2025 and the recent death of her brother. Lund said, "I think it's like a broken heart, you know?"
Public retreat
'She wasn't around anyone as much for the last year'
Lund, who last met Parton about a month ago, said, "Normally, she works all the time because she loves it. She's just a busy bee."
"For the last year, she took a step back from the public eye and wanted to spend more time at home."
"She wasn't around anyone as much for the last year."
"I was very surprised when I saw her after he died. She's just a resilient person."
Love story
Parton and Dean's love story
Parton and Dean, who ran an asphalt road-paving business in Nashville, met outside a laundromat when she was 18 and he was 21 in 1964.
The duo dated for two years before tying the knot in 1966.
Dean passed away at the age of 82 in 2025.
Parton said in a statement, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."
"Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."