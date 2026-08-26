What was Dolly Parton's cause of death?

Parton's representatives also paid tribute to her life and career.

They said, "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched."

"Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."

The statement further highlighted Parton's philanthropic efforts through her Imagination Library program and funding research for a lifesaving vaccine used globally.