What was Dolly Parton's cause of death?
What's the story
Iconic country music singer-songwriter Dolly Parton (80) passed away on Tuesday. Her representatives confirmed the news in a statement to Page Six, revealing that she had been "bravely facing a brief battle with cancer." However, they did not specify the type of cancer she was fighting. The statement added that Parton "departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones."
Legacy
'Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people'
Parton's representatives also paid tribute to her life and career.
They said, "Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched."
"Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand."
The statement further highlighted Parton's philanthropic efforts through her Imagination Library program and funding research for a lifesaving vaccine used globally.
Confirmation
Parton's nephew confirmed her death
Parton's nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, confirmed her death in an emotional Instagram video.
He said, "I am representing the Parton and Owens family today, announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean."
"This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality."
He described the moment as an honor mixed with pride and great sadness.
Final wishes
'After a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves...'
Seaver also revealed that Parton had asked him to lay her to rest "in a beautiful bed of plush cotton."
He added, "After a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable."
Parton was reportedly hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, five days before her death due to "kidney and autoimmune issues."
Despite her health struggles, she appeared in good spirits during her last public appearance on August 19.