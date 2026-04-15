LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Dolly Parton most popular global figure in US favorability poll
Dolly Parton most popular global figure in US favorability poll
Dolly Parton tops US favorability poll

Dolly Parton most popular global figure in US favorability poll

By Apoorva Rastogi
Apr 15, 2026
05:33 pm
What's the story

Dolly Parton has emerged as the most favored global figure among Americans, according to a recent poll by the University of Massachusetts and YouGov. The 11-time Grammy winner topped the list with a net favorability of 65%, leaving behind Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The survey was conducted with 1,000 respondents who were asked about their opinions on over 20 international figures.

Poll results

Obama v/s Parton

The poll revealed that 70% of respondents had a favorable opinion of Parton, while only 5% viewed her unfavorably. This gave her a net favorability score of 65%. In comparison, Obama, who served as the US President from 2009 to 2017, had a net favorability score of just 14%. He received a favorable rating from 50% and an unfavorable rating from 36% of those surveyed.

Additional findings

Other notable figures in poll

Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, rounded out the top three with a net favorability score of 12%. This was based on 35% of respondents having a favorable opinion and 22% an unfavorable one. Other notable figures in the poll included George W Bush with a net favorability of 5%, Taylor Swift with 3%, and Vladimir Putin at the bottom with -65%.

Advertisement

Factors

Parton's apolitical stance and philanthropy

Parton's high favorability can be attributed to her long-standing music career and her apolitical public relations strategy. In a 2017 interview, she stated, "Everybody I don't do politics..." "I've got as many Republican fans as Democrats, and I don't want to make any of them mad at me, so I don't play politics." Her philanthropic work through the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library has also earned her admiration.

Advertisement