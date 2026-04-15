Dolly Parton most popular global figure in US favorability poll

Dolly Parton has emerged as the most favored global figure among Americans, according to a recent poll by the University of Massachusetts and YouGov. The 11-time Grammy winner topped the list with a net favorability of 65%, leaving behind Barack Obama and Volodymyr Zelenskyy . The survey was conducted with 1,000 respondents who were asked about their opinions on over 20 international figures.

Poll results Obama v/s Parton The poll revealed that 70% of respondents had a favorable opinion of Parton, while only 5% viewed her unfavorably. This gave her a net favorability score of 65%. In comparison, Obama, who served as the US President from 2009 to 2017, had a net favorability score of just 14%. He received a favorable rating from 50% and an unfavorable rating from 36% of those surveyed.

Additional findings Other notable figures in poll Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, rounded out the top three with a net favorability score of 12%. This was based on 35% of respondents having a favorable opinion and 22% an unfavorable one. Other notable figures in the poll included George W Bush with a net favorability of 5%, Taylor Swift with 3%, and Vladimir Putin at the bottom with -65%.

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