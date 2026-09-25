Dosanjh headlines Narendra Modi Stadium 'Aura' tour Nov 21
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh is finally bringing his Aura World Tour home, with a massive concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.
After making history as the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium in London, Diljit had shared how excited he was to give Indian fans a show this big.
BookMyShow presales begin September 28
Tickets are up for grabs on BookMyShow: pre-sales begin on September 28 at 12pm and general sales start on October 1 at 2pm.
The tour has already wowed crowds across North America, the UK and Europe with hits like GOAT and Ikk Kudi.
If you're a fan, get ready for an epic night that celebrates Diljit's global success right here in India.