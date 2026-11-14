Dosanjh's Indore concert awaits police clearance amid reported threats
Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert, set for November 15, is still waiting for the final green light from authorities.
With reported threats putting the event under extra scrutiny, police are double-checking safety before giving their approval.
The show is part of his AURA India Tour 2026, which kicked off in Delhi last month.
Police, organizers plan November 14 inspection
Police and organizers have teamed up to cover every angle: think drone surveillance, police personnel at key locations, baggage scans, and strict ticket checks across 60 to 70 key points.
There is a big inspection lined up for November 14 to make sure crowd control and safety measures are solid so fans can enjoy the concert without worry.