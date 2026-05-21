'Dragon' glimpse teases cinematic universe with NTR and Neel
Entertainment
Dragon, the new film starring Junior NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, just dropped its first glimpse, and fans are seriously hyped.
Neel called what was shown in the glimpse "just the setting," saying it's "setting the playground" for what he promises will be "one of the most patriotic movies ever seen."
The sneak peek hints at a massive cinematic universe, leaving everyone eager for more.
'Dragon' releases June 11 2027
Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, Dragon is set to be an action-packed spectacle with layered storytelling.
It's releasing in five languages across India, making it a true pan-Indian project.
With its big names and grand scale, this is one of 2027's most anticipated films: mark your calendar for June 11!