'Dragon' glimpse teases cinematic universe with NTR and Neel Entertainment May 21, 2026

Dragon, the new film starring Junior NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, just dropped its first glimpse, and fans are seriously hyped.

Neel called what was shown in the glimpse "just the setting," saying it's "setting the playground" for what he promises will be "one of the most patriotic movies ever seen."

The sneak peek hints at a massive cinematic universe, leaving everyone eager for more.