'Dragon' is 'more accurate' than my previous films: Prashanth Neel

The narrative reportedly explores the illegal opium and heroin trade during that era. The story unfolds in regions close to the borders of India, China , and Bhutan . Apart from NTR, veteran actor Anil Kapoor also plays a major role in the film and his character was teased in the teaser's ending. Malayalam actor Biju Menon also plays a major role in the actioner. The film is scheduled to release on June 11, 2027.

Actor's role

Neel praises NTR for accepting risky role

Neel also praised NTR's decision to take on the role of Luger, which he described as one of his darkest characters. The director revealed that it took the team nearly three years to develop the emotional reasoning behind Luger's actions. "This is probably one of the most difficult decisions NTR had to take as an actor," Neel said, adding that for a star of his magnitude to accept such a risky role is incredibly brave.