'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹156cr in 5 days
What's the story
Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has raked in over ₹156 crore worldwide within five days of its release. The suspense thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, saw a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Despite this, the film's gross collection in India has reached ₹71.74 crore and the net collection stands at ₹61.8 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.
Collection breakdown
'Drishyam 3' will cross ₹160 crore in 6 days
The film's earnings saw a steep decline on its fifth day, with a net collection of ₹7.35 crore from 4,684 shows. This was a 46.9% drop from Sunday, when it earned ₹13.95 crore across 5,270 shows. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 stands at ₹156.14 crore so far, with ₹6 crore added to the tally on Monday from the overseas haul, pushing the overseas gross to ₹84.4 crore.
Language-wise earnings
Breakdown of film's collection across different versions on Day 5
Drishyam 3 was released in four languages, and the majority of its earnings came from the Malayalam version. On the fifth day, it earned ₹6.45 crore from Malayalam, ₹0.1 crore from Kannada, ₹0.25 crore from Tamil, and ₹0.55 crore from Telugu versions. The film is a sequel to Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2022).
Franchise performance
'Drishyam 3' marks the biggest opening for a Malayalam film
Drishyam 3 has continued the franchise's legacy with a phenomenal run across Kerala and other domestic markets over the weekend, despite mixed reviews. The film has become the biggest film series to come out of Malayalam cinema, scoring the second biggest opening day and weekend for a Malayalam film. It has earned a total net of ₹61.8 crore at the domestic box office during its five-day theatrical run.