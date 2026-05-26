'Drishyam 3' remains strong; collects ₹156cr in 5 days

Mohanlal 's Drishyam 3 has raked in over ₹156 crore worldwide within five days of its release. The suspense thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, saw a significant drop in earnings on its first Monday after a strong opening weekend. Despite this, the film's gross collection in India has reached ₹71.74 crore and the net collection stands at ₹61.8 crore so far, reported Sacnilk.

Collection breakdown 'Drishyam 3' will cross ₹160 crore in 6 days The film's earnings saw a steep decline on its fifth day, with a net collection of ₹7.35 crore from 4,684 shows. This was a 46.9% drop from Sunday, when it earned ₹13.95 crore across 5,270 shows. The worldwide gross collection of Drishyam 3 stands at ₹156.14 crore so far, with ₹6 crore added to the tally on Monday from the overseas haul, pushing the overseas gross to ₹84.4 crore.

Language-wise earnings Breakdown of film's collection across different versions on Day 5 Drishyam 3 was released in four languages, and the majority of its earnings came from the Malayalam version. On the fifth day, it earned ₹6.45 crore from Malayalam, ₹0.1 crore from Kannada, ₹0.25 crore from Tamil, and ₹0.55 crore from Telugu versions. The film is a sequel to Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2022).

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