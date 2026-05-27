Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹170cr in 6 days

The Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 , directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal , has crossed the ₹170 crore mark worldwide within six days of its release. Despite a usual weekday dip in collections, the film's earnings remained stable on its first Tuesday with a net collection of ₹6.45 crore in India. This is a 16.2% drop from Monday's ₹7.7 crore net collection but still reflects strong audience interest across markets, per Sacnilk.

Box office success 'Drishyam 3' zooms past the lifetime collection of 'Aadujeevitham' Drishyam 3's latest numbers have pushed its total India net collection to ₹68.6 crore. The film was screened across 4,668 shows nationwide on Tuesday and collected ₹6 crore overseas, taking its international gross earnings to ₹90.7 crore. With a total worldwide gross collection of ₹170.32 crore, it has surpassed the lifetime worldwide earnings of Aadujeevitham, which had earned ₹157.6 crore globally during its theatrical run.

Record-breaking performance Seventh-highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide Drishyam 3 has now emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide. It is also the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the ₹150 crore mark after Vaazha II. The film is now inching closer to another major milestone as it aims for entry into the ₹200 crore club, which would make it Mohanlal's third film to achieve this feat after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan.

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Regional earnings Looking at 'Drishyam 3's performance in numbers On Day 6, Kerala remained the strongest market for Drishyam 3, contributing ₹5.65 crore gross collections alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added ₹60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed ₹50 lakh. Karnataka brought in ₹43 lakh, and the rest of India contributed another ₹30 lakh to the overall tally. The Malayalam version continued leading the film's business across languages with an overall occupancy of 39.06%.

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