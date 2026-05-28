'Drishyam 3' remains strong; crosses ₹180cr in 7 days
What's the story
Mohanlal's latest release, Drishyam 3, has reportedly crossed the ₹180cr mark at the worldwide box office within just seven days of its release. After a slight dip in collections on Day 6 due to the weekday slowdown, the film bounced back on Day 7 (Wednesday). Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is a sequel to the hit Malayalam thriller franchise that started with Drishyam.
Box office details
'Drishyam 3' collected ₹6.65cr in India on Wednesday
On its first Wednesday, Drishyam 3 earned ₹6.65cr nett in India, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. This was a 2.3% growth from Tuesday's collection of ₹6.5cr. The film was screened across 4,721 shows nationwide on Wednesday and collected ₹5cr overseas, taking its international gross earnings to ₹95.7cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹183.08cr!
Upcoming milestone
Kerala remains the strongest market for film
The film is now inching closer to another major milestone as it aims for entry into the ₹200cr club. If this happens, it will be Mohanlal's third film to achieve this feat after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. On Day 7, Kerala remained the strongest market for Drishyam 3 with Malayalam gross collections of ₹5.85cr. Telugu version added ₹50L while Tamil contributed ₹20L to the overall tally, and Kannada another ₹10L.
Language performance
Cast and crew of film
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in key roles. The supporting cast includes Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon, and Kalabhavan Shajohn in pivotal parts. The climax has hinted at a fourth part joining the franchise, as the Hindi Drishyam series is set to get its third film in October this year.