'Drishyam 3' remains strong; crosses ₹180cr in 7 days

Mohanlal 's latest release, Drishyam 3 , has reportedly crossed the ₹180cr mark at the worldwide box office within just seven days of its release. After a slight dip in collections on Day 6 due to the weekday slowdown, the film bounced back on Day 7 (Wednesday). Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is a sequel to the hit Malayalam thriller franchise that started with Drishyam.

Box office details 'Drishyam 3' collected ₹6.65cr in India on Wednesday On its first Wednesday, Drishyam 3 earned ₹6.65cr nett in India, according to trade tracking website Sacnilk. This was a 2.3% growth from Tuesday's collection of ₹6.5cr. The film was screened across 4,721 shows nationwide on Wednesday and collected ₹5cr overseas, taking its international gross earnings to ₹95.7cr and worldwide gross collection to ₹183.08cr!

Upcoming milestone Kerala remains the strongest market for film The film is now inching closer to another major milestone as it aims for entry into the ₹200cr club. If this happens, it will be Mohanlal's third film to achieve this feat after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan. On Day 7, Kerala remained the strongest market for Drishyam 3 with Malayalam gross collections of ₹5.85cr. Telugu version added ₹50L while Tamil contributed ₹20L to the overall tally, and Kannada another ₹10L.

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