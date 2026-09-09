'Drishyam 3' releases October 2 Ahlawat says not replacing Khanna

Drishyam 3 drops October 2, and there's a new face in the mix: Jaideep Ahlawat.

He made it clear at the trailer launch that he's not stepping into Akshaye Khanna's shoes from Drishyam 2.

"A new character is being introduced," Jaideep shared, adding that his role has its own journey and connection with the Salgaonkar family.