'Drishyam 3' releases October 2 Ahlawat says not replacing Khanna
Drishyam 3 drops October 2, and there's a new face in the mix: Jaideep Ahlawat.
He made it clear at the trailer launch that he's not stepping into Akshaye Khanna's shoes from Drishyam 2.
"A new character is being introduced," Jaideep shared, adding that his role has its own journey and connection with the Salgaonkar family.
Khanna exited 'Drishyam 3' says Pathak
Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that Akshaye Khanna exited just a day before the release of the Aditya Dhar directorial due to a disagreement over his fee and even a wig for the role.
Despite multiple attempts to sort things out, Khanna stopped responding to calls after these talks, which led Panorama Studios to start the process of sending him a legal notice.
It's a surprising twist since Khanna had earlier praised the script and seemed excited about returning.