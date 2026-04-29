'Drishyam 3' teaser: Mohanlal gears up to fight new foe

The official teaser for Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on Wednesday. The film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar's 66th birthday. The new teaser offers a glimpse into another intriguing and thrilling tale from the franchise.

Teaser details Teaser showcases Georgekutty's emotional journey The one minute and 50-second-long teaser begins with narrated glimpses of the climaxes from the first two installments. The story then shifts to the present day, where Georgekutty (Mohanlal) is seen praying inside a church. He reflects on his past, growing up without a family, and how he fought to protect the family he built when threatened. The teaser suggests Georgekutty might have to battle a new obstacle this time.

Cast and crew Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3' Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique are reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. After its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will reportedly stream on Prime Video.

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