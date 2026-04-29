'Drishyam 3' teaser: Mohanlal gears up to fight new foe
What's the story
The official teaser for Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released on Wednesday. The film is set to hit theaters on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the superstar's 66th birthday. The new teaser offers a glimpse into another intriguing and thrilling tale from the franchise.
Teaser details
Teaser showcases Georgekutty's emotional journey
The one minute and 50-second-long teaser begins with narrated glimpses of the climaxes from the first two installments. The story then shifts to the present day, where Georgekutty (Mohanlal) is seen praying inside a church. He reflects on his past, growing up without a family, and how he fought to protect the family he built when threatened. The teaser suggests Georgekutty might have to battle a new obstacle this time.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of 'Drishyam 3'
Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, and Siddique are reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. After its theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will reportedly stream on Prime Video.
Franchise evolution
Recap of previous films
The original Drishyam follows Georgekutty, a middle-class man whose life takes a drastic turn when his family comes under suspicion after IG Geetha Prabhakar's son goes missing. The sequel, Drishyam 2, continued the narrative by exploring new dimensions of the story. With the third installment, the franchise is expected to delve into yet another chapter in Georgekutty's life.