'Drishyam: The Conclusion' opens October 2, Maharashtra adds late shows
Entertainment
Drishyam: The Conclusion just dropped on October 2 and is already drawing huge crowds, so much so that theaters in Maharashtra have added late-night screenings.
Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the last time, with the story picking up around a new investigation by SP Crime Branch Rajveer Tomar.
In Mumbai, you can now catch shows as late as 1am at INOX Megaplex (Sky City Mall) and PVR Icon (Oberoi Mall).
'Drishyam: The Conclusion' Pune midnight screenings
Pune has joined the late-night craze too, with Phoenix Mall and PVR Icon: The Pavilion running shows after midnight.
In Delhi, screenings start from 9am like usual.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, Drishyam: The Conclusion is showing across India in both 2D and IMAX 2D formats.