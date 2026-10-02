'Drishyam: The Conclusion' opens October 2, Maharashtra adds late shows

Drishyam: The Conclusion just dropped on October 2 and is already drawing huge crowds, so much so that theaters in Maharashtra have added late-night screenings.

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the last time, with the story picking up around a new investigation by SP Crime Branch Rajveer Tomar.

In Mumbai, you can now catch shows as late as 1am at INOX Megaplex (Sky City Mall) and PVR Icon (Oberoi Mall).