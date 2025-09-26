'Dude' to clash with 'Dhamaka' on Diwali Entertainment Sep 26, 2025

Pradeep Ranganathan's new film Dude is officially dropping in theaters this Diwali, on October 17, 2025.

It was supposed to release alongside Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), but LIK has been pushed back since it's still sorting out its Prime Video deal and hasn't kicked off major promotions yet.

Now, LIK is expected to arrive later—maybe late November or even next year.