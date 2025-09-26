Next Article
'Dude' to clash with 'Dhamaka' on Diwali
Entertainment
Pradeep Ranganathan's new film Dude is officially dropping in theaters this Diwali, on October 17, 2025.
It was supposed to release alongside Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), but LIK has been pushed back since it's still sorting out its Prime Video deal and hasn't kicked off major promotions yet.
Now, LIK is expected to arrive later—maybe late November or even next year.
About the 2 films
Dude is directed by Kirteeswaran and features Mamitha Baiju, Sarathkumar, and Hridhu Haroon. The music by Sai Abhyankkar is already making waves with two tracks out now.
Meanwhile, LIK—directed by Vignesh Shivan—stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah in a futuristic romantic story with music from Anirudh Ravichander.
For now, all eyes are on Dude for the festive season!