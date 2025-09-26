Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan responds to luxury car seizure: What actor said
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan is fighting back after Customs officials took his Land Rover from his Kochi home, suspecting tax evasion and illegal import from Bhutan.
He's told the Kerala High Court that he bought the car legally from the Indian Red Cross and denies any wrongdoing.
Car was seized during a raid at his residence
Salmaan's car was one of 38 high-end vehicles seized across Kerala this week under Operation Numkhor—a Customs-led operation with support from police and transport authorities to stop illegal imports.
The operation, launched on September 23, is focusing on high-profile owners as importing used luxury cars into India is tightly restricted.