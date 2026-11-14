Dulquer Salmaan in talks for new Telugu rom-com?

Meanwhile, in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Salmaan plays Krishna, who inspires a young woman named Ammulu (Satvika Veeravalli) to chase her dreams.

The story revolves around Ammulu's struggle against societal norms that discourage her from pursuing higher education.

Shruti Haasan also stars in the film as Rohini.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 20.