Dulquer Salmaan in talks for new Telugu rom-com?
What's the story
Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly in talks for a new Telugu romantic comedy, directed by Deepak Reddy. This comes just ahead of the release of his upcoming Telugu emotional drama, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni. Now, a report by 123Telugu suggests he may collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers on a Telugu rom-com. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Film details
'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' to release on November 20
Meanwhile, in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Salmaan plays Krishna, who inspires a young woman named Ammulu (Satvika Veeravalli) to chase her dreams.
The story revolves around Ammulu's struggle against societal norms that discourage her from pursuing higher education.
Shruti Haasan also stars in the film as Rohini.
The movie is set to hit theaters on November 20.
Another film
Salmaan is also part of another Telugu film, 'Sri Sri'
Apart from Aakasamlo Oka Tara, Salmaan is also part of another Telugu romantic drama titled Sri Sri.
The film marks the directorial debut of Ravi Nelakuditi and features Pooja Hegde in the lead role.
The project also stars Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Sachin Khedekar.
GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music.