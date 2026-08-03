Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'Sri Sri' wraps Europe shoot
What's the story
The team of Sri Sri, the upcoming romantic entertainer starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde, has completed its European shooting schedule. The crew filmed crucial scenes in Budapest, Hungary, before returning to Hyderabad. Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the film also stars Deekshith Shetty and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.
Career highlight
Hegde's role in 'Sri Sri'
Hegde's character is expected to play a crucial role in Sri Sri, with the narrative heavily revolving around her.
The film is likely to be a major milestone in her career.
After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in 2020, she has been seen in several Telugu films and is now hoping for another big hit with Sri Sri.
She was last seen in Jana Nayagan.
Multilingual release
More about the film
Sri Sri will be released in five languages, making it a pan-India project.
The film's first look was recently unveiled along with the song Bomma Bomma, which received positive feedback from the audience.
The song features Salmaan and Hegde on a mountain trip, showcasing their adventure at a railway station and during a trekking expedition.
Upcoming ventures
Salmaan's other upcoming film
Apart from Sri Sri, Salmaan is also busy with Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
This film features Shruti Haasan and has music by GV Prakash Kumar. It will also be released in multiple languages.
Meanwhile, Sri Sri was launched with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad last year, which was attended by "Natural Star" Nani.
He clapped for the mahurat shot, while director Buchi Babu Sana switched on the camera.