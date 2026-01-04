Dulquer Salmaan to make cameo in Suriya-Venky Atluri's drama?
What's the story
Kollywood superstar Suriya is currently busy with his next film, tentatively titled #Suriya46. Directed by Venky Atluri of Lucky Baskhar fame, the movie is slated for a Summer 2026 release. According to a 123Telugu report, Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan might make a cameo appearance in this family entertainer. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead.
Rumor origin
Salmaan's possible cameo fueled by past collaboration with Atluri
The speculation about Salmaan's cameo in #Suriya46 is fueled by his previous collaboration with Atluri on Lucky Baskhar. The film was headlined by Salmaan, which has led to increased interest in the possibility of his involvement in Suriya's upcoming project. However, an official confirmation regarding his cameo is still awaited.
Plot details
'Suriya 46' explores an unconventional love story
#Suriya46 delves into the unconventional relationship between a 45-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The film raises the question of whether love can transcend such a significant age difference. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the project under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. Raveena Tandon and Radhikaa Sarathkumar play vital roles in this intriguing narrative. The music is by GV Prakash Kumar.