'Dune: Part Three' exclusive preview 70mm IMAX 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
If you're hyped for Dune, here's some good news: the opening scene of Dune: Part Three will play exclusively before 70mm IMAX showings of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.
Announced on July 15, the sneak peek features a dramatic rain-soaked battle and gives fans an early taste of what's next for the sci-fi saga.
'Dune: Part Three' opens Dec 18
Dune: Part Three lands in theaters December 18, 2026.
Only those catching The Odyssey in special 70mm IMAX will see this extended preview, showing just how much directors Villeneuve and Nolan value that big-screen experience.
Regular theaters will still get standard trailers, but this exclusive is all about making movie night feel epic.