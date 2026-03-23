Sanjay Mishra-Mahima Chaudhry's 'Durlabh Prasad...' now streaming on JioHotstar

The family drama Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi, which hit theaters on December 19, 2025, is now available on JioHotstar . Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, the film features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Mishra , Mahima Chaudhry, Vyom Yadav, and Pallak Lalwani. The story is set in Varanasi and revolves around a widower who is compelled to remarry for his son's wedding.

Film synopsis Story of a widower's 2nd marriage The film follows the life of Mishra's Durlabh Prasad, a widower who runs a small barbershop in Varanasi. He lives with his son, Murli (Yadav) and brother-in-law, Ram Manch Prasad (Shrikant Verma). The story takes a turn when Murli falls in love with Mehak (Lalwani), leading to an unusual ultimatum from her wealthy father, Brajnarayan Bharti (Pravin Singh Sisodia). He opposes the match because there's no woman in Murli's home!

Actor portrayal A look at the characters Mishra delivers a nuanced performance as Durlabh, a widower caught between his happiness and his son's. Chaudhry plays Babita, Durlabh's former lover who resurfaces during his search for a new wife. Yadav, who plays Murli, depicts the struggles of a young man trying to fit into small-town traditions.

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