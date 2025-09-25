Next Article
Dwayne Johnson to shed 27kg for 'Lizard Music'
Entertainment
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is gearing up to lose 27kg for his new film, Lizard Music, where he'll play a 70-year-old man—quite a shift from his usual action-hero look.
This comes after he bulked up by 13.61kg for The Smashing Machine to portray UFC fighter Mark Kerr.
Actor's dedication to his roles is truly inspiring
Johnson is famous for taking his movie prep seriously. For The Smashing Machine, he tweaked everything from his diet to water and salt intake to match Kerr's physique.
Now, for Lizard Music, he's focusing on losing weight gradually and safely.
His willingness to change so much physically shows just how dedicated he is to making each role feel real.