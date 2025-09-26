Jagapathi Babu was questioned for four hours

Jagapathi Babu questioned by ED in ₹360cr fraud case

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:12 am Sep 26, 2025

What's the story

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for four hours on Thursday in connection with the Sahiti Infra fraud case. His questioning was reportedly linked to his involvement in the company's advertisements, and he has been treated as a witness in this ongoing investigation. The probe focuses on Sahiti Infratec Ventures India Pvt Ltd (SIVIPL), which allegedly defrauded more than 700 buyers of nearly ₹360cr through pre-launch offers of luxury residential projects.