Police file FIR against Pawan Kalyan fans for 'OG' celebration
What's the story
The Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association organized a stage celebration outside Bengaluru's Sandhya Theatre on Wednesday without permission. The event was held ahead of the paid preview screening of Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG. Following this, the Madivala Police filed an FIR against the organizers after getting approval from a city court.
Police action
'We seized loudspeakers,' a police officer said
Upon receiving a tip-off about the unauthorized event, police swiftly arrived at the scene. They dismantled the stage and seized loudspeakers that had been set up by the fans. A police officer told PTI, "When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot and seized the loudspeakers on Wednesday and asked the organizers to dismantle the stage." Alongside police action, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists protested fans' celebrations outside the theater.
Film details
About 'OG'
OG, directed by Sujeeth, is Kalyan's latest film. The movie also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut and features Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. Although it received mixed reviews from critics, the film shattered several box office records on its opening day, registering a massive ₹90 crore debut, per Sacnilk.