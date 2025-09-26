Police file FIR against Pawan Kalyan fans for 'OG' celebration

Police action

'We seized loudspeakers,' a police officer said

Upon receiving a tip-off about the unauthorized event, police swiftly arrived at the scene. They dismantled the stage and seized loudspeakers that had been set up by the fans. A police officer told PTI, "When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot and seized the loudspeakers on Wednesday and asked the organizers to dismantle the stage." Alongside police action, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists protested fans' celebrations outside the theater.