'Son of Sardaar 2' out on OTT: Streaming details here
What's the story
The action-comedy film Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has been released on Netflix. The movie is a standalone sequel to the 2012 hit and was released in theaters on August 1, 2025. It follows the story of Jassi (Devgn), who pretends to be a retired military hero in Scotland to help a young couple and save his own marriage.
Film overview
Cast of 'Son of Sardaar 2'
In Son of Sardaar 2, Devgn reprises his role as Jassi Singh Randhawa, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Mukul Dev. The OTT giant had announced on Thursday that the comedy will be getting its digital premiere a day later, on Friday.
Behind the scenes
Production challenges and cast changes
Son of Sardaar 2 faced several challenges during its production. Filming began in July 2024 across Edinburgh, London, and Chandigarh. The film's release date was pushed from July 25 to August 1, 2025. Notably, Kishan replaced Sanjay Dutt in the cast due to visa issues preventing Dutt from joining the UK shoot. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the film's Netflix release will introduce Jassi Singh Randhawa's latest adventure to a broader audience.