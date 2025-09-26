Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'OG': Fans wield swords, block roads; police intervene
Entertainment
The Bengaluru premiere of Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, got out of hand when some fans held swords and blocked roads at Sandhya Theatre.
Police stepped in quickly, seized the weapons for verification, and filed an FIR against the event organizers as per court orders.
Despite all this drama, the movie is still pulling big crowds
Pro-Kannada activists and Madivala Police acted right away—activists chased away fans, asking them to obey the law, while police seized loudspeakers and asked the organizers to dismantle the stage.
As one officer put it, "When we got to know, we immediately reached the spot."
Despite all this drama, the movie (directed by Sujeeth and starring Emraan Hashmi alongside Kalyan) is still pulling big crowds—even with Kalyan juggling his busy political career.