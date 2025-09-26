Diljit Dosanjh lauds Chamkila's legacy after bagging International Emmy nominations

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been nominated for the 2025 International Emmy Awards . He has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Imtiaz Ali 's biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also got a nomination in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, making it India's only entry this year. Dosanjh told Hindustan Times, "This is such a big moment."

Actor's reaction 'Grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me...' Dosanjh expressed his happiness over the nomination, saying, "I feel truly honored, Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognized and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys." "This nomination is not just for me but for the entire legacy of Chamkila." "I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the role."

Competition Competing titles in Dosanjh's categories Dosanjh's Netflix film, produced by Window Seat Films, is set to compete in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category against Germany's Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb, the UK's Lost Boys & Fairies, and Chile's Vencer o Morir. In the Best Performance By An Actor category, Dosanjh is up against David Mitchell for Ludwig (UK), Oriol Pla for Yo, adicto (Spain), and Diego Vasquez for One Hundred Years of Solitude (Colombia).