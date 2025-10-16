Next Article
Ed Sheeran's lion tattoo artwork being auctioned for this reason
Ed Sheeran's original lion tattoo artwork—drawn by tattoo artist Kevin Paul back in 2015, right before it was inked on Sheeran's chest—is now being auctioned.
The sale is expected to bring in around £10,000, with all proceeds going to support art projects that help rehabilitate prisoners.
The money will help launch a platform for prisoners
The lion tattoo became a viral hit and stands for Sheeran's love for Africa and his milestone Wembley shows.
The auction is being held through an online auction site.
Kevin Paul hopes the money will help launch a platform where prisoners can make and sell their own art, giving them a shot at new skills and better futures.