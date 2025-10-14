Next Article
Edin Rose speaks on harassment outside temple: 'Uncomfortable touching...'
Entertainment
Edin Rose, known from Bigg Boss 18, posted a video on Instagram after being harassed outside a Delhi temple.
She described how a man kept bumping into her and touching her, all while singing some love song, making her uncomfortable.
The video quickly got fans talking, with many showing support and frustration over what happened.
Fans call for change, support Rose
In the clip, Rose asks a temple worker for help, and when her photographer steps in, the man admits his mistake saying, "Maaro, galti ki hai maine."
The moment has sparked bigger conversations online about women's safety and why women are still expected to justify their clothing choices.
Fans have rallied behind Rose, calling for real change.