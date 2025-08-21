Next Article
'Ek Chatur Naar' teaser: Divya, Neil in hilarious yet twisted battle
The teaser for "Ek Chatur Naar" just landed, giving us a peek at Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in a film that mixes sharp humor with suspenseful twists.
Directed by Umesh Shukla and backed by T-Series and Merry Go Round Studios, the teaser hints at clever mind games and unexpected turns—definitely not your average comedy.
Release date and other details
Alongside Khossla and Mukesh, the movie features Shukla also producing (joined by Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad),
"Ek Chatur Naar" is set to hit theaters on September 12, 2025—so you might want to mark your calendar.