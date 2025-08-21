'Ek Chatur Naar' teaser: Divya, Neil in hilarious yet twisted battle Entertainment Aug 21, 2025

The teaser for "Ek Chatur Naar" just landed, giving us a peek at Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh in a film that mixes sharp humor with suspenseful twists.

Directed by Umesh Shukla and backed by T-Series and Merry Go Round Studios, the teaser hints at clever mind games and unexpected turns—definitely not your average comedy.