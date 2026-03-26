'Ek Din': New song 'Khwaab Dekhoon' is a sweet treat
Entertainment
The new song Khwaab Dekhoon from Ek Din just dropped, giving us a sweet look at the growing romance between Junaid Khan's introverted character and Sai Pallavi's lively one.
Released after the film's trailer and title track, it really adds to the movie's romantic vibe.
Backdrops, visuals, and more
Set against some gorgeous backdrops, Khwaab Dekhoon follows the pair from their first spark to a deeper connection, with Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain on vocals.
The film also marks a big reunion for Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan (of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak fame), which has fans excited for Ek Din's release on May 1.