'Ek Din': New song 'Khwaab Dekhoon' is a sweet treat

Backdrops, visuals, and more

Set against some gorgeous backdrops, Khwaab Dekhoon follows the pair from their first spark to a deeper connection, with Arijit Singh and Tarannum Malik Jain on vocals.

The film also marks a big reunion for Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan (of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak fame), which has fans excited for Ek Din's release on May 1.