'Ek Din' opens 0.81cr at 14% occupancy, Pallavi's Bollywood debut

'Ek Din' adapted from 'One Day'

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and adapted from the Thai movie One Day, also trails behind recent hits like Saiyaara (which opened at ₹21.5 crore).

Though reviews say the story didn't quite land emotionally, Pallavi's performance has been praised for its strong screen presence.

The movie was originally set for a November 2025 release but arrived in May instead.