'Ek Din' opens 0.81cr at 14% occupancy, Pallavi's Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Ek Din, the new romantic drama starring Junaid Khan and marking Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut, had a rough start, earning just ₹0.81 crore on its opening day with only 14% theater occupancy.
This is a noticeable dip compared to both actors' previous openers, like Loveyapa and Pallavi's Love Story, which did much better.
'Ek Din' adapted from 'One Day'
The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and adapted from the Thai movie One Day, also trails behind recent hits like Saiyaara (which opened at ₹21.5 crore).
Though reviews say the story didn't quite land emotionally, Pallavi's performance has been praised for its strong screen presence.
The movie was originally set for a November 2025 release but arrived in May instead.