'Ek Din' 2nd trailer: Sai Pallavi's character suffers from amnesia
What's the story
The second trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, has been released. The film is about a tender romance where Pallavi's character suffers from amnesia after an accident, but only remembers Khan's character. Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie will be released on May 1. It marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus.
Trailer insights
What happens in the trailer
The trailer introduces Khan as a shy young man who is attracted to Pallavi's character, a lively woman. Their workplace proximity makes it hard for him to confess his feelings. However, during a trip to Japan, Pallavi's character meets with an accident and develops Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), impairing her memory. In an unexpected twist, she remembers only Khan, the man who saved her life.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
A day that changed everything.— Aamir Khan Productions
Trailer Out
Now ❤️🔔in theatres on 1st May 2026.#JunaidKhan#SaiPallavi#KunalKapoor
Watch Ek Din only
Directed by: Sunil Pandey
Written by: Sneha Desai, Spandan Mishra
Produced by: Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit pic.twitter.com/iTysLhwf1s
(@AKPPL_Official) April 16, 2026
Production details
Aamir, Mansoor's collaboration has always been a hit
One of the highlights of Ek Din is the reunion of Aamir and Mansoor, a collaboration that has given us some of Hindi cinema's most beloved romantic films. Their past work includes classics like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they return to the romance genre after a long hiatus.
Film information
Everything you need to know about 'Ek Din'
Ek Din will mark Khan's third film after Maharaj and Loveyapa. For Pallavi, it will be her Bollywood debut after working in movies like Gargi, Shyam Singha Roy, Premam, and Amaran across the South Indian film industries. Interestingly, Pallavi will also star in Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor.