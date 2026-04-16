'Ek Din' 2nd trailer: Sai Pallavi's character suffers from amnesia

The second trailer for the upcoming romantic drama Ek Din, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan , has been released. The film is about a tender romance where Pallavi's character suffers from amnesia after an accident, but only remembers Khan's character. Directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie will be released on May 1. It marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Mansoor Khan after a long hiatus.

Trailer insights What happens in the trailer The trailer introduces Khan as a shy young man who is attracted to Pallavi's character, a lively woman. Their workplace proximity makes it hard for him to confess his feelings. However, during a trip to Japan, Pallavi's character meets with an accident and develops Transient Global Amnesia (TGA), impairing her memory. In an unexpected twist, she remembers only Khan, the man who saved her life.

Twitter Post See the trailer here A day that changed everything.

Trailer Out Now ❤️🔔

Watch Ek Din only in theatres on 1st May 2026.#JunaidKhan#SaiPallavi#KunalKapoor

Directed by: Sunil Pandey

Written by: Sneha Desai, Spandan Mishra

Produced by: Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit pic.twitter.com/iTysLhwf1s — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) April 16, 2026

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Production details Aamir, Mansoor's collaboration has always been a hit One of the highlights of Ek Din is the reunion of Aamir and Mansoor, a collaboration that has given us some of Hindi cinema's most beloved romantic films. Their past work includes classics like Akele Hum Akele Tum, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they return to the romance genre after a long hiatus.

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