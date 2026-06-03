Elba receives knighthood from King Charles for youth work
Entertainment
Idris Elba just got knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle on June 2, recognized for his efforts to support young people.
The honor was first announced in the 2026 New Year's honors list, and the royal family even posted a congratulatory photo from the ceremony on Instagram.
Elba and wife Sabrina are cofounders
Elba attended with his wife Sabrina, sharing a grateful "We are thankful. The work continues," on Instagram.
Together, they co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which helps diaspora communities tackle youth unemployment, education gaps, and food insecurity.
This recognition also explains why he missed the New York premiere of Masters of the Universe. He was busy making a difference back home.